MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.22 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $217.68 million and $29.22 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,881,974 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

