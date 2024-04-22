Man Group’s (EMG) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.02) to GBX 318 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 292.67 ($3.64).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 251 ($3.12) on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,673.33, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,666.67%.

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.10), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($233,978.79). Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

