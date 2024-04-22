Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.22 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Maple has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.80 or 0.00024339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

