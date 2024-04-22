Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 23,519,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 73,307,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

