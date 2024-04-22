Maree Isaacs Sells 18,460 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($57.60), for a total value of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,063,296.00).
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
