Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

