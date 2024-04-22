Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($3.86) target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.24) to GBX 330 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.62).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 11.06 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 256.86 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,688. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

