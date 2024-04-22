Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.55% of Marriott International worth $1,025,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.82. The stock had a trading volume of 341,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

