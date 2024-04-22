Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $189.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 727,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,995. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30,896.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

