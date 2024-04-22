Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Matador Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 5,584.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

