Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

MTDR stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

