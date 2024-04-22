MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. 2,213,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

