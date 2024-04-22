MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. 2,317,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,742,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

