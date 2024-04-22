MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after buying an additional 1,070,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 507,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.97. The stock had a trading volume of 342,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.