MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 603,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,903. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

