MCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $374.67. The company had a trading volume of 820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.01 and its 200 day moving average is $369.56. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

