MCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.