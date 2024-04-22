MCF Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

PNW traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,341. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

