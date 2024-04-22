MCF Advisors LLC Buys 21,468 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 2,359,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,704. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

