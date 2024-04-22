MCF Advisors LLC Buys 386 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

