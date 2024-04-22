MCF Advisors LLC Buys 859 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

