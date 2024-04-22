MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.46.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.35. The stock had a trading volume of 285,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,007. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.