MCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Invesco Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

