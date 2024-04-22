MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

