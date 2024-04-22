MCF Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.02 on Monday, reaching $518.81. 297,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

