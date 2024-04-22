MCF Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,912. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.