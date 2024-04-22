MCF Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

PSX stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.71. 2,760,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

