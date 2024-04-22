MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

