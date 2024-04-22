MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

