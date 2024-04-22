MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 204,170 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 476.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 223,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 641,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

