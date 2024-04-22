MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after buying an additional 133,620 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.