MCF Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Southern by 7.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

SO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $72.28. 942,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

