MCF Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock remained flat at $34.20 during trading on Friday. 4,774,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,626. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

