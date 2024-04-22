MCF Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 2,130,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

