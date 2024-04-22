MCF Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 268,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 368,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.85. 482,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,133. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

