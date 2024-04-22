MCF Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.64. 238,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

