Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.79-11.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. 354,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,817. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.78 and a 200 day moving average of $321.07. Medpace has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

