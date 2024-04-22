Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.6 %

GLD stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,967,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.