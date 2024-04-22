Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.61. 345,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

