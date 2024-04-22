Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up 8.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $46,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. 1,052,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,559. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

