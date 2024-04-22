Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,982. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

