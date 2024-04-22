Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BCD traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.64. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.