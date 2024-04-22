Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 224.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Clorox by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 652,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,222. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

