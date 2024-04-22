Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.97. The company had a trading volume of 307,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average of $227.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

