Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.82. 25,310,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,556,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.