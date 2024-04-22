Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.51. 792,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.