Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $41,453,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 486,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $71.54.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.