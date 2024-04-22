Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.84. 5,137,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

