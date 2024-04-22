Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.84. 990,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

