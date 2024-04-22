Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,162. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

